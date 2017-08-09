Chris Pratt’s ‘Cowboy Ninja Viking’ Is Really Getting Made

NBC

It’s been so long since we’ve heard an update about Cowboy Ninja Viking that we assumed Chris Pratt dropped out. It turns out the allure of playing a special agent not named Burt Macklin was too great. Pratt is still on to play the titular Cowboy/Ninja/Viking, and Universal is so sure they’re really doing this weird thing that they’ve planted their flag in a release date: June 28th, 2019. That’s one day after Transformers 7 opens, one week after Toy Story 4 opens, and one week before the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel opens. That sounds like a busy time, but do any of those movies have Chris Pratt as a guy with Multiple Personality Disorder who’s part of an experimental group of special agents with three personalities based on different archtypes? And do any of those other movies also have an Applebee’s Waiter/Army Sergent/Frontiersman or a Hitman/Navy Seal/Roadie for Dokken? Possibly. Probably not.

We’re not sure yet how the film will delineate the three personalities since it can’t use the clever visual shorthand of the comic, and how they pull it off will likely depend on the director. Several directors have been considered, including World War Z‘s Marc Foster and John Wick‘s David Leitch and Chad Stahelski, but no one’s been announced yet.

We’re hoping they stick with the script from Deadpool and Zombieland‘s Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, which was reportedly not kid-friendly enough for Disney, who turned down the project before Universal picked it up. Combining the Deadpool guys and Chris Pratt seems obvious, and we already know Pratt can handle martial arts…

(Via /film)