This Woman Is About To Make History

Watch Chris Pratt Transform Into A Space Lumberjack

Author Profile Picture
Editor
01.13.17

Columbia Pictures

There’s something soothing about time lapse video. Whether I’m watching a flower grow and sprout, seeing a baker transform a cake into a masterpiece, or getting a peek at the transformation of an actor, having a perception of standing outside time is appealing. Even when the transformation taking place isn’t extreme.

Case in point: Chris Pratt recently shared his metamorphosis into a half-crazed hermit for part of his recent sci-fi feature Passengers, co-starring Jennifer Lawrence. Though the film isn’t doing well, partly due to bait-and-switch marketing that sold a love story instead of the tale of a man ruining a woman’s life because she’d love him if only she knew him, that doesn’t mean hundreds of people didn’t work very hard to create Passengers. After all, no one sets out to make a bad movie. During the time-lapse, first shared on Instagram, Pratt goes from All-American goofball to poster boy for Razors For Men: Now With More Bears™. It’s not an intense change, but it does serve as a reminder that even subtle hairstyles that can be achieved by letting nature take its course isn’t a viable option for a movie working on a timetable. Could Chris Pratt look like the final product naturally? Sure. But nobody is going to shut down production for a month while he sprouts an owl sanctuary on his face.

What would take a normal team a couple hours takes my #passengersmovie hair and makeup team only 60 seconds!

A video posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

TAGSCHRIS PRATTinstagramPASSENGERS
Author Profile Picture
Mother. Wife. Geek. Writer. Succinct. Donna Dickens has been writing for the Internet for almost a decade. She has a particular love of Star Wars, Sailor Moon, and the dark lord Cthulhu. Her favorite color is Octarine.

Around The Web

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 day ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 5 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP