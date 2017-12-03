Something that is clear despite the box office numbers for Warner Bros. new slate of Batman films is just how well received Christopher Nolan‘s versions were. His Dark Knight trilogy not only helped to return the character to glory after a somewhat embarrassing end in the late ’90s, it also helped spark the current DCEU effort we’re seeing on the big screen. While his influence has escaped following the release of Man Of Steel, — he was a producer on that film and executive on both BvS and Justice League –Nolan thinks he knows why his films were set up to succeed compared to the results we’re seeing now with Batman V Superman and Justice League.
While speaking at the BAFTA: A Life In Pictures event in London, Nolan pointed out something he was awarded for his films that the current crop of directors isn’t receiving according to i09:
“That’s a privilege and a luxury that filmmakers aren’t afforded anymore,” said Nolan. “I think it was the last time that anyone was able to say to a studio, ‘I might do another one, but it will be four years.’ There’s too much pressure on release schedules to let people do that now, but creatively it’s a huge advantage. We had the privilege and advantage to develop as people and as storytellers and then bring the family back together.”
