The Next ‘Cloverfield’ FIlm Reportedly Won’t Be Premiering On Netflix

Netflix / Paramount

Most people saw The Cloverfield Paradox after it premiered on Netflix after the Super Bowl and felt underwhelmed. While some are treating it like the worst thing they’ve ever seen, there is far worse and far better right on Netflix. And if you’re a fan of Cloverfield in general, it does offer a few concrete details to tie everything together or at least explain how things go incredibly wrong. It establishes multiple worlds and now opens the door for any number of movies down the road.

The next film, unlike Paradox, will not end up premiering on Netflix and skipping the theater. While the third movie in the franchise was shifted to Netflix — understandably judging from the word of mouth that followed and the reviews — the fourth rumored film, Overlord, will not end up premiering on the streaming service according to The Wrap: