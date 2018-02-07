The Next ‘Cloverfield’ FIlm Reportedly Won’t Be Premiering On Netflix

#Netflix
Managing Editor, Trending
02.07.18

Netflix / Paramount

Most people saw The Cloverfield Paradox after it premiered on Netflix after the Super Bowl and felt underwhelmed. While some are treating it like the worst thing they’ve ever seen, there is far worse and far better right on Netflix. And if you’re a fan of Cloverfield in general, it does offer a few concrete details to tie everything together or at least explain how things go incredibly wrong. It establishes multiple worlds and now opens the door for any number of movies down the road.

The next film, unlike Paradox, will not end up premiering on Netflix and skipping the theater. While the third movie in the franchise was shifted to Netflix — understandably judging from the word of mouth that followed and the reviews — the fourth rumored film, Overlord, will not end up premiering on the streaming service according to The Wrap:

The deal between Netflix and Paramount for “The Cloverfield Paradox” was a one-off “that makes the film immediately profitable,” according to another individual, a welcome injection of cash for a studio that has performed weakly at the box office of late.

The insider added that the studio also thought that a surprise streaming release on the night of the Super Bowl would be in keeping with the sense of mystery that has surrounded every aspect of the “Cloverfield” series from its very first trailer for the original film in 2007, which depicted a decapitated Statue of Liberty and did not include a title.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Netflix
TAGSCLOVERFIELDNAZISNETFLIXOverlordThe Cloverfield Paradox

The RX

No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

02.05.18 2 days ago
H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

02.02.18 5 days ago 6 Comments
Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

02.01.18 6 days ago
Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

01.30.18 1 week ago
Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

01.25.18 2 weeks ago
SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

01.22.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP