Hollywood has been trying to make a live-action version of Cowboy Bebop for years. For a long time, Keanu Reeves was attached to a film version. But that eventually fell under the pressure of production limbo. But the desire to see Spike Spiegel, Faye Valentine, and the rest of the gang in live-action makes sense. The anime is both a pop culture phenomena and tailor-made to the resurgence of audience interest in the sci-fi genre.
Now Deadline has announced Tomorrow Studios, who are also adapting Snowpiercer and Let The Right One In as television series, will take on the challenge of reinvigorating Cowboy Bebop for a new generation.
From the announcement:
Tomorrow Studios has teamed on the project with Midnight Radio (Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner & Scott Rosenberg), who will executive produce alongside Sunrise, the studio behind the original series; Tomorrow Studios’ Adelstein (Good Behavior, Prison Break) and Becky Clements (Good Behavior, Aquarius); as well as Matthew Weinberg. Chris Yost (Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok), who started his career writing for comic book-based animated series before segueing to features, will pen the adaptation.
As a fan of the source material, my initial reaction to this new is mild panic. After all, Hollywood doesn’t have a great track record when it comes to adapting anime without stripping every Japanese cultural marker from “our” version. The recent Scarlett Johansson film Ghost in the Shell comes to mind. The backlash to whitewashing the character of the Major was fierce and widespread. Then there’s the recent kerfuffle with Tilda Swinton cast as a white Ancient One in Doctor Strange (which director Scott Derrickson has admitted was a poor choice), the stereotypical way Marvel’s Netflix shows treat Asian characters as villains or nameless minions to be defeated, and the erasure of the only Asian character on The Walking Dead, and Tomorrow Studios is walking straight into a raging inferno.
But these discussions around the lack of representation for Asian actors could work in Cowboy Bebop’s favor, if the studio is willing. Tomorrow Studios can learn from the whitewashing blunders of the past and skip merrily around them, casting Asian actors in every major role. Show American audiences a space Western they’ve never seen before (not even on beloved cult classic Firefly): one not centered on white people. Cowboy Bebop could easily build off the foundations laid by AMC’s Into the Badlands, creating a universe as diverse as it would be in the year 2071. The creators of the anime have stated in the past that Spike is based on the late actor Yusaku Matsuda, so there’s literally no reason to cast the bounty hunter as anything other than of Asian descent (by way of Mars).
And, I mean, Lewis Tan is right there.
If I remember correctly, weren’t the creator (operative word), as well as Japanese people (pretty much all of them) perfectly fine with ScarJo in Ghost in the Shell?
And the Major in the anime was white,as is (by appearance and name) Spike Spiegel.
For that matter, Keanu Reeves is part Chinese. How is casting a mixed-Asian actor to play a white role in an anime remake a bad thing?
Anime movies need to stay animated or else everything looks goofy and or cheap.
Nah. Just cast good actors, as I’m afraid adapting CBB is going to be really, really difficult
You think that demanding that an Asian actor play someone with the last name of “Spiegel” is progressive?
Can’t wait for the article of inevitable list of potential Asian actors screen testing. And then the final casting announcing that “after careful consideration John Krasinski has nabbed the role.”
LOL. You just gave me my first good laugh of the day. Thank you.
Spike is a Martian. Don’t planet wash this series about people from all over the solar system!
Or maybe just don’t pigeon hole Asian actors into live action anime remakes
(Though I agree with the show needing an Asian lead) And Lewis Tan can stay right there. In fairness maybe he is actually really good in other things. but I have only seen him in Iron Fist and, his (great) moves aside, was not that impressed with his acting (course he was in scenes with Finn whatsisname so maybe he did not have much to work against).
Is Bolo Yeung still around? He can be Jet.
Yeah, it would be great if fictional characters stayed their race.
No the characters in the anime had multiple different races not just asian there were blacks whites hispanics and asian just so you know before you start screaming whitewash.
The main character’s race wasn’t even asian, he was martian.
Jesus Crist again with the ghost in the shell whitewash remarks?
People, one of the main actors was Asian and he literally spoke Japanese the ENTIRE FUCKING MOVIE.
If Asian people want every anime live action movie to feature an all Asian cast, then they should start drawing their anime characters with slits for their eyes.
U ever wonder why almost ALL anime characters look white?
So why get upset if a white guy plAys the character?
this type of thinking makes little sense to me.
internet: can’t be a white guy, must be an asian!
me: like, a japanese actor? because it’s a japanese show? or should they go with one of the bigger named asain stars like steven yeun or john cho, who both happen to be of korean descent? lewis tan, who is half singaporean/chinese and half british?
internet: asians!
me: yes, but… why? you realize that at this point you’re still being culturally obtuse, right? i mean, when bollywood makes indian versions of american properties you don’t hear about campaigns to cast polish actors in the lead.
internet: asians!!!