The film adaptation of Crazy Rich Asians, which is aiming to have an all-Asian cast when all is said and done, has finally found its stunning male lead. A complete newcomer to Hollywood — he’s hosted travel shows and is a self described “cat whisperer” — Henry Golding joins a cast that already includes Fresh Off the Boat‘s Constance Wu, who will play his girlfriend, and Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon‘s Michelle Yeoh, who is reportedly signed on as his mother.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the adaptation of Kevin Kwan’s highly successful novel will keep the plot mostly the same, centering on

Rachel Chu (Wu), an American-born Chinese economics professor, who travels to her boyfriend Nick’s (Golding) hometown of Singapore for his best friend’s wedding. Before long, his secret is out: Nick is from a family that is impossibly wealthy, he’s perhaps the most eligible bachelor in Asia, and every single woman in his ultra-rarefied social class is incredibly jealous of Rachel and wants to bring her down.

Wu has been nothing but a complete treasure ever since her breakout role on Boat, even using her platform to call out various controversial Hollywood behavior and whitewashing in film casting. With any luck Wu will welcome Golding into the Hollywood circle accordingly while they make this extra-promising film.

