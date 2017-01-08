CW

The CW seems to have a winning strategy when it comes to keeping loyal fanbases. It’s surprisingly simple when you see it in practice. If die-hards like something, consider sticking with the series.

America’s youngling courting network has rewarded the bulk of its viewing audience with a bounty of early renewals that range from a variety of DC adventures to critically gushed over musical comedy. Deadline reports that seven fall shows have been tapped for pickups by The CW, which is starting to become something of a tradition.

Naturally, superheroes are a big part of the renewal package. Arrow, The Flash, CBS transplant Supergirl and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will continue to chug on. Same goes for the surprisingly resilient Supernatural, which began on The WB (ask your grandparents) and has now been granted a 13th season. The formula’s pretty straightforward: They tune in, the network serves up more.

The CW’s more award-friendly fare also received valuable renewal power-ups. Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend will return, which is a sensible move considering how often we see Gina Rodriguez and Rachel Bloom popping up at functions like tonight’s Golden Globes. (Both actresses have won the Best Actress prize at the function and are up for the honor once again.) Cable gets all the prestige TV love, but it’s still important for a network like The CW to proudly showcase its own compelling programming that other places aren’t knocking out. There are certainly worse identities to hang your hat on than as the place where Rogelio De La Vega and Supergirl rub elbows. (This should also be good news for Archie fans wanting Riverdale to have an extended run.)