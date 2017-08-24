Warner Bros.

Cyborg isn’t quite as glitzy of a Justice League character as name brand options like Batman and Wonder Woman, but that doesn’t mean Victor Stone’s story isn’t worthy of some DCEU spotlight shine in the big ensemble picture. According to the actor that plays the character’s on-screen dad, we’ll be seeing (and understanding) more of Cyborg than the early peeks let on.

Joe Morton, who plays the father of Cyborg (Ray Fisher) in DC’s cinematic carnival, shared some details with GameSpot on what to expect with his character Dr. Silas Stone and his son Victor.

“With Cyborg and with Silas Stone, you’re getting the sort of outside story,” offered Morton. “You’ll get to know them through the death of Cyborg’s mother. You’ll get to know what Silas is in terms of reconstructing his son. You’ll get to know the angst between Silas and Victor, his son.”

We’re still a healthy distance between Justice League (due out later this year) and the Cyborg solo movie (currently lined up for 2020) so it certainly wouldn’t hurt getting better acquainted with Cyborg beyond his Batman v Superman cameo. Morton says he’s been impressed with how Cyborg’s being portrayed in his film incarnation and what he brings to the table in a crowded superhero landscape

“What I love about what they’ve done so far–especially because the character is African-American–you get to understand the difficulty of being ‘the other,'” explained the Emmy-decorated actor. “Cyborg is unlike the other superheroes. He has no alias to hide behind. He is who and what he is, so when he walks down the street, that’s who you see, and people are obviously afraid of him.”

Justice League is slated to hit theaters on November 17.

(Via GameSpot)