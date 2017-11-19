Warner Bros.

HBO has only greenlit Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen series for a pilot order at this point, but it isn’t stopping the Lost and Leftovers scribe from building the anticipation for the series and what it could mean for the network and television as a whole. While speaking publicly about the series and the work he’s put in up to this point, “danger” seemed to be his go to term for the series and why television needs a “dangerous” show in the current moment. According to Vulture, Lindelof tackled how he’d handle superheroes in a real world situation and the consequences they bring with them:

“Watchmen – it was dangerous,” said Lindelof. “And you can’t be dangerous for dangerous’ sake, but the reason that I’m doing this is these are dangerous times, and we need dangerous shows.”

As for his aim in bringing the classic Alan Moore graphic novel to television, Lindelof sees it as a counter punch to the Marvel and DC formula for superheroes. While we haven’t had a shortage of dark and gritty comic books films in the past, sometimes to their detriment, it would seem that the man behind The Leftovers wants to create THE gritty take on superheroes for HBO: