The ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Cast Grows Even Larger With This ‘Walking Dead’ Star

06.14.17 1 hour ago

AMC

Avengers: Infinity War is the It’s a Mad Mad Mad Mad World of superhero movies, with a ludicrously large cast that makes Captain America: Civil War‘s call sheet look quaint by comparison. Anthony and Joe Russo’s two-part epic will squeeze in appearances from [takes a deep breath] Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk, Hawkeye, Scarlet Witch, Vision, Spider-Man, the Guardians of the Galaxy, the Collector, Bucky Barnes, Dr. Strange, Wong, Captain Marvel, Ant-Man, Nick Fury, Black Panther, and Thanos.

That burgeoning list is now one name longer, thanks to a Walking Dead star.

Danai Gurira is starring in Infinity War. No one is saying, but I’m speculating that she has brought to The Avengers sequel her Black Panther character Okoye, one of the ferocious female warriors who watch over the royal family of Chadwick Boseman’s character. (Via)

Gurira told ComicBook that although soldiers Michonne and Okoye are “extremely different,” there are “things about using combat that help each other. There’s a lot of new things to learn and I’m really enjoying. There’s so much new. She’s a whole ‘nother thing.” And now she’ll face her toughest challenge yet: fighting for screen time over Robert Downey, Jr.

Welcome to the MCU.

(Via Deadline)

