Sometimes the internet answers questions you didn’t ask. Questions like who would win in a fight, Darth Vader or Buzz Lightyear?

Honestly, I don’t even know how this is a question as Darth Vader can literally kill people with his mind…or Force lightning…or Force pull…or any other number of Force-assisted powers. I mean, the Sith lifted two AT-ST units off his body like we’d throw off a blanket. Meanwhile, Buzz Lightyear is merely a mortal man with the ego the size of Tatooine inside a giant metal suit ripe for the crushing. Sure, has wrist-lasers and a jet-pack but in a galaxy far, far away you can buy those at the nerf herder five and dime. Buzz might as well be bringing a flame-sharpened stick to a nuke fight. In this era of gritty reboots and unnecessary crossovers, this one still seems a little on the cruel side. What can one toy do against the unbridled power of the dark side?

And yet, Nukazooka manages to turn what should be an absolute slaughter of Pixar’s beloved Space Ranger into several minutes of tense battle. There’s even a surprise cameo by another well-known lawman. But come on, this was never going to be a fair fight.