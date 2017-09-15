Dave Bautista Is A Replicant On The Run In The Latest ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Prequel Short

09.14.17

As the release of Denis Villeneuve’s sequel to Ridley Scott’s sci-fi classic, Blade Runner, quickly approaches, Villeneuve is working to fill in a few blanks between the original and Blade Runner 2049. A lot has happened in the 30 years of dystopian Los Angeles, so three short films are being released to set the stage before Blade Runner 2049 is released on October 6th.

The first short focused on Jared Leto’s Jared Leto’s Niander Wallace, a major player in the world of replicant production. The latest, titled 2048: Nowhere to Run and directed by Jake Scott (son of Ridley), focuses on Dave Bautista’s Sapper Montan, who is revealed to be replicant in the short (not even flinching when brutally stabbed tends to do that). Scott immediately presents Montan as a sympathetic figure, giving a book to a child and serving as an unofficial protector to an oppressed street vendor before being forced to flee by the LAPD.

While the puzzle pieces are coming together, what kicks off Ryan Gosling’s quest is still a mystery, but something tells me that the paper’s left behind and the suspicious phone call at the end are probably key. There is still one more short on the way to whet your appetite while you wait for the film’s release, so start your theorizing now.

