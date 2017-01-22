The Behind The Scenes Issues On Suicide Squad

David Ayer Defends His Vision For ‘Suicide Squad’ While Admitting There Should’ve Been More Joker

Author Profile Picture
Managing Editor, Trending
01.22.17

Warner Bros.

The reaction to Suicide Squad was definitely mixed. Fans loved the film and made it a box office hit, but the substance of the film was panned by critics. Some pointed out some trouble with the story while others pointed to some misleading promotion, overplaying the Joker’s role in the film. Despite the release of an extended edition, the version of Suicide Squad we got was hit hard while still finding financial success.

To see the effect of this type of reaction, you have to look no further than Suicide Squad director David Ayer on Twitter. In response to a fan who was praising the film, Ayer posted a note that seemed to contain a variety of feelings related to the film. This includes a defense of his vision for the film and his reaction to critics:

I took the inspiration from the insanity of the original comics. Making a movie is a journey, not a straight line. I learned so much. People want what they want, and everyone has a personal vision of how each character should look and walk and talk. If you set out to make a mass appeal movie, it’s easy to end up with vanilla. But I went for it. And I know Squad has its flaws, Hell, the World knows it. Nothing hurts more than to pick up a newspaper and see a couple years of your blood, sweat and tears ripped to shreds. The hate game is strong out there.

TAGSDAVID AYERDC COMICSJARED LETOsuicide squad
Author Profile Picture
No longer allowed to shop at K-Mart.

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 6 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 1 week ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP