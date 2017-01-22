The reaction to Suicide Squad was definitely mixed. Fans loved the film and made it a box office hit, but the substance of the film was panned by critics. Some pointed out some trouble with the story while others pointed to some misleading promotion, overplaying the Joker’s role in the film. Despite the release of an extended edition, the version of Suicide Squad we got was hit hard while still finding financial success.
To see the effect of this type of reaction, you have to look no further than Suicide Squad director David Ayer on Twitter. In response to a fan who was praising the film, Ayer posted a note that seemed to contain a variety of feelings related to the film. This includes a defense of his vision for the film and his reaction to critics:
I took the inspiration from the insanity of the original comics. Making a movie is a journey, not a straight line. I learned so much. People want what they want, and everyone has a personal vision of how each character should look and walk and talk. If you set out to make a mass appeal movie, it’s easy to end up with vanilla. But I went for it. And I know Squad has its flaws, Hell, the World knows it. Nothing hurts more than to pick up a newspaper and see a couple years of your blood, sweat and tears ripped to shreds. The hate game is strong out there.
Join The Discussion: Log In With