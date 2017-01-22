Warner Bros.

The reaction to Suicide Squad was definitely mixed. Fans loved the film and made it a box office hit, but the substance of the film was panned by critics. Some pointed out some trouble with the story while others pointed to some misleading promotion, overplaying the Joker’s role in the film. Despite the release of an extended edition, the version of Suicide Squad we got was hit hard while still finding financial success.

To see the effect of this type of reaction, you have to look no further than Suicide Squad director David Ayer on Twitter. In response to a fan who was praising the film, Ayer posted a note that seemed to contain a variety of feelings related to the film. This includes a defense of his vision for the film and his reaction to critics: