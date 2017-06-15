DC Finally Realizes That It’s OK For Superhero Movies To Be Fun

Warner Bros.

There are many reasons why Wonder Woman has been such a runaway success — Surprise! Women want to see themselves represented onscreen and will shell out money for tickets! — but part of the film’s appeal is how it was such a divergence away from the dour sensibilities that has overcome DC films in recent years. While it was thrilling to see the Amazons destroy Germans on the beach of Themyscira and witnessing Diana (Gal Gadot) run through No Man’s Land, little moments like her discovery of ice cream, seeing her first baby, and her developing relationship with Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) gave the movie real heart.

On the plus side, it seems like DC is listening. Following Wonder Woman’s welcome and successful shift in tone, DC is starting to rethink their “dark and gritty” approach to super heroics. While speaking to The Wrap, DC Entertainment president Geoff Johns explained that we are on the cusp of a real tonal shift. According to Johns, the DCU will now be focused on fun:

“Get to the essence of the character and make the movies fun. Just make sure that the characters are the characters with heart, humor, hope, heroics, and optimism at the base.”

Previously, Johns had taken a slightly different stance, saying that many were just misunderstanding DC’s films.

“That couldn’t be more wrong. [The difference is] a hopeful and optimistic view of life. Even Batman has a glimmer of that in him.”

After repeatedly saying that they were never going to become more like Marvel, it seems that a sea change is about to occur. However, if this means that we’ll be getting better DC movies, bring it on.

(Via /Film)