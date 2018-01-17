Warner Bros.

DC’s standalone Flash adventure has reportedly tapped their desired directing duo and the pair comes complete with Marvel Cinematic Universe credentials. (This rules out Ben Affleck or a pair of Ben Afflecks.)

According to Variety, after an unsuccessful attempt by Warner Bros. to get Affleck to direct Flashpoint, the studio is now in negotiations with Spider-Man: Homecoming screenwriters John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein to direct the Flash solo film. Officially bringing the duo aboard would fill the gap that’s been left since October 2016 when Dope filmmaker Rick Famuyiwa exited the project. He wasn’t the only attached director to leave that year either.

If Flashpoint cements John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein as helming the film, it seems to suggest the Ezra Miller starring picture will be leaning hard into comedy. In addition to the shared Spider-Man: Homecoming screenwriting credit, the two also wrote big screen yuk-em-ups like Horrible Bosses and The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, plus their debut directing gig 2015’s National Lampoon’s reboot Vacation. Your mileage with those titles may vary, but the shared résumé signals a more joke-heavy spin on the project. Given DC’s growing pains in developing their big screen brand, why not take some chances?