Warner Bros.

The increasingly fleshed out DCEU has an avalanche of superhero fare on the way and San Diego Comic Con seems like as sensible a place as any for DC and Warner Bros. to flex about what’s to come. Sadly, they haven’t decided to do a Matthew Barney directed Ambush Bug film just yet, but there’s still a lot to be excited/curious/furious about. (Depending on your tastes.)

DC officially announced eight new motion pictures that will be added to their swelling Extended Universe. It’s a mixture of sequels, introductions and possibility for Green Lantern cinematic redemption.

Wonder Woman and Suicide Squad have now officially been tapped for future engagements after making obscene amounts of money as box office smashes under the DC banner. A sequel of sorts is also on the way in the form of The Batman, the heavily analyzed solo Ben Affleck Batman picture helmed by War for the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves.

Justice League Dark, Shazam, Flashpoint (the upcoming Flash adventure), Green Lantern Corps and the Joss Whedon directed Batgirl share the big DCEU spotlight and it’s going to be hard not playing armchair studio exec comparing how DC’s growing roster of cinematic characters shapes up versus their MCU rivals.