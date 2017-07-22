Wonder Woman Facts You Should Know | HitFix

‘Wonder Woman 2,’ ‘Suicide Squad 2’ And ‘Batgirl’ Headline DC’s Updated Movie Release Slate

#San Diego Comic-Con #SDCC 2017 #DC Cinematic Universe #Wonder Woman
Trending Writer
07.22.17

Warner Bros.

The increasingly fleshed out DCEU has an avalanche of superhero fare on the way and San Diego Comic Con seems like as sensible a place as any for DC and Warner Bros. to flex about what’s to come. Sadly, they haven’t decided to do a Matthew Barney directed Ambush Bug film just yet, but there’s still a lot to be excited/curious/furious about. (Depending on your tastes.)

DC officially announced eight new motion pictures that will be added to their swelling Extended Universe. It’s a mixture of sequels, introductions and possibility for Green Lantern cinematic redemption.
Wonder Woman and Suicide Squad have now officially been tapped for future engagements after making obscene amounts of money as box office smashes under the DC banner. A sequel of sorts is also on the way in the form of The Batman, the heavily analyzed solo Ben Affleck Batman picture helmed by War for the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves.

Justice League Dark, Shazam, Flashpoint (the upcoming Flash adventure), Green Lantern Corps and the Joss Whedon directed Batgirl share the big DCEU spotlight and it’s going to be hard not playing armchair studio exec comparing how DC’s growing roster of cinematic characters shapes up versus their MCU rivals.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Diego Comic-Con#SDCC 2017#DC Cinematic Universe#Wonder Woman
TAGSdc cinematic universeSan Diego Comic-ConSDCC 2017Wonder WomanWONDER WOMAN 2

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 1 day ago 4 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 4 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 4 days ago 18 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 5 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 5 days ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP