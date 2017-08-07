We all have that one, grumpy, heavily armed Uncle from the future. #PremiumCABLE #JoshBrolin pic.twitter.com/JV3yBIIPQH — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 7, 2017

Deadpool 2 star Ryan Reynolds has already shared a first look (and subsequent other looks) at Atlanta star Zazie Beetz’ Domino, but what about Josh Brolin’s Cable? The man pulling double duty as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s big baddie Thanos and the Deadpool sequel’s gruff, time-traveling mutant has teased fans with his monstrous physique and make-up preparation, but little else. This changed on Monday when Reynolds finally decided to offer the first official look at Brolin’s Cable, a cybernetically enhanced man out of time who looks somewhat like Arnold Schwarzenegger’s “Pops” in Terminator Genisys.

“We all have that one, grumpy, heavily armed Uncle from the future,” Reynolds quipped on Twitter. As for the photo itself, Brolin’s Cable bears many of its comic book source’s prime characteristics — the scarred, grizzled face and robotic eye; the metallic left arm, complete with machinery bleed up into the neck; and the existence of what appears to be a massive (and mobile) arsenal. All of which is amazing, of course, though really the best thing about Brolin’s Cable here is just how much of the character’s demeanor is represented in this image.

Nathan Christopher Charles Summers is, after all, a hardened man who cherishes his solitude and silence. Reynolds’ Wade Wilson is the precise opposite of this. So of course the first official shot of Cable will feature Deadpool’s latest frenemy “shushing” the camera, whose point of view is undoubtedly Wilson’s. Too bad we have to wait until sometime in 2018 to find out if (and how) Cable manages to shut Deadpool up.