Josh Brolin Posted Convincing Evidence He's Beefed Up And Ready To Be Cable In 'Deadpool 2'

#Deadpool
Trending Writer
06.12.17

Josh Brolin is getting ripped for his role in Deadpool 2 and he’s not asking fans to just take their word about his commitment. The actor (usually known for his more dramatic work besides projects like Jonah Hex and Guardians of the Galaxy) posted a few Instagram proving his transformation into Cable is well underway. For anyone doubting his commitment to the role he also put up a video of him working out with a caption laying out his dietary restrictions and routine.


The caption reads:

Totally clean: no sugar, no breads, no pastas, no drugs, none of it. Fish, rice, eggs, veggies, water, one @bulletproof or @cavemancoffeeco in the morning. I’m almost 50. It’s a different time: our access along with some big picture discipline results in always surprising milestones. Get on the train.

On top of that, he gave some shoutouts to his various co-stars – one more PG of a reference than others. He mentioned that his Guardians co-star Dave Bautista saw him in the gym and exclaimed “What the f*ck happened to you?!” which Brolin claimed was the “best compliment ever.” On top of that, one of the few hashtags he included says “#ryanreynoldsismybitch.” Watch out Reynolds, you may not be the only actor who can get surprisingly buff for a comic book movie.

Deadpool 2 comes out in 2018, so franchise fans won’t be able to see Brolin’s newfound muscles on the big screen for quite some time. But this makes for a great sneak peek.

