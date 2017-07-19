Atomic Blonde: How Director David Leitch Made Music its Own Character

07.19.17

Deadpool 2 is getting a bigger budget, “a lot of characters” (including Josh Brolin as Cable and Zazie Beetz as Domino), and — according to Brolin and T.J. Miller (Weasel) — a funnier script than Deadpool. Brolin said as much to Good Morning America, when he revealed Cable doesn’t reference Thanos in the movie (“not yet”), but:

“It’s not that I don’t break the fourth wall. There’s a lot of stuff going on in [Deadpool 2] that’s very surprising and that will be very satisfying when you see it. To me it’s even funnier than the first one, to me. […] I read it and I laughed harder than I’ve laughed in a very long time.”

