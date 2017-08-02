Deadpool 2 is smack dab in the middle of shooting according to director David Leitch (John Wick, Atomic Blonde, holy sh*t Deadpool 2 is going to have awesome fight scenes). Ryan Reynolds nonetheless had to take a break from the set to promote his other comedy-action movie coming out, The Hitman’s Bodyguard. In the video above, Fandango changed the subject from Reynolds’ current project to ask about Deadpool 2 instead (bless them). Reynolds fielded a question about Josh Brolin‘s portrayal of Cable:

“I think it’s going to be very interesting. I’ve spent this last week on the business end of many Josh Brolin punches. Both verbal and physical and literal and it’s going to be pretty fantastic. He’s going to be epic. He’s going to be an epic Cable.”

An epic Cable? Well, he definitely seems to be putting in the work, based on this new picture from Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld. Here’s a look at Brolin’s current Cable-ready body.