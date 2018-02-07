The New ‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer Introduces Cable, Even If Deadpool Has To Do All The Work Himself

A Cable-centric trailer for Deadpool 2 has dropped, first with a partial tease on Cable actor Josh Brolin’s Instagram page, then in full courtesy of Fox in the tweet above. Much like the first trailer, this one plays around with audience expectations and trailer conventions. The new trailer starts with a pre-CGI version of Cable, followed by Deadpool complaining about the lack of CGI (“It’s a metal arm! It’s not like we’re trying to remove a mustache“) and attempting to explain the scene using action figures, but the finished footage shows up just when the action figures start getting inappropriate.

The trailer also settles the matter of whether Deadpool 2 will still be rated-R with Disney now in charge. The answer? F*ck yes, as Cable drops an F-bomb in an underwhelming action movie tagline-style bit of dialogue, to which Deadpool looks straight into camera and gripes about the lazy writing.

The very titular Deadpool himself (Ryan Reynolds) also premiered a new poster. Flashdance references are always welcomed, although a bucket full of bullets doesn’t seem like it would be this refreshing:

Deadpool 2 will make its passion happen in theaters on its new release date of May 18th, just two weeks after Josh Brolin can be seen playing another intimidating comic book character in Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War.

