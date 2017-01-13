— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 13, 2017
We’ve already pointed out how the awards season is already a little odder because Deadpool is involved. The Merc With A Mouth made his presence felt at the Golden Globes in the musical or comedy category, but now Fox and Ryan Reynolds have their sights set on Oscar gold. The chances of the film actually leaving the show with an award for Best Picture are very slim, but it’s definitely fun to see a film like this get a nomination in the main category. Mad Max: Fury Road getting a nod last year just cemented how awesome it was, so why not the same for Deadpool?
Join The Discussion: Log In With