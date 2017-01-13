A Look Back At The Curious Rise Of Deadpool

‘Deadpool’ Sets A New Standard For Crafting An Effective ‘For Your Consideration’ Awards Video

#Deadpool #Oscars 2017 #Ryan Reynolds
Author Profile Picture
Trending Managing Editor
01.13.17

We’ve already pointed out how the awards season is already a little odder because Deadpool is involved. The Merc With A Mouth made his presence felt at the Golden Globes in the musical or comedy category, but now Fox and Ryan Reynolds have their sights set on Oscar gold. The chances of the film actually leaving the show with an award for Best Picture are very slim, but it’s definitely fun to see a film like this get a nomination in the main category. Mad Max: Fury Road getting a nod last year just cemented how awesome it was, so why not the same for Deadpool?

TOPICS#Deadpool#Oscars 2017#Ryan Reynolds
TAGSDeadpoolOscars 2017Ryan Reynolds
Author Profile Picture
No longer allowed to shop at K-Mart.

Around The Web

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 17 hours ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 18 hours ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 4 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP