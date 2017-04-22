Did You Catch This Hidden Message In The 'Deadpool 2' Teaser?

'Deadpool 2' Has An Official Release Date To Slice And Dice Into Theaters

04.22.17

Prep the Salt-N-Pepa. An official release date has been lined up for the next cinematic adventure starting the Merc with a Mouth. Alert the Hollywood Foreign Press!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fox has set a June 1, 2018 release date for the eagerly anticipated sequel. That spot plunks Ryan Reynolds’ gift for splatstick right into summer movie terrain and presumably everyone at 20th Century Fox will get a space-yacht for how much money the sequel’s going to rake in. Apologies to everyone banking on more suggestive (read: semen-based) gags for another Valentine-friendly release.

Speaking of Deadpool 2: The Revenge of Kitty Galore (or whatever solidified title is), we’ve gotten a healthy amount of info on what’s to come. The teaser/short “No Good Dead” that popped up before Logan provided a mini-Deadpool movie holiday, Josh Brolin won the Cable casting sweepstakes and new director (with John Wick credentials) David Leitch has shared that the action will be amped for the next go-around. Leitch doesn’t want to change the soul of the project, mind you.

“The completely irreverent tone was the thing that won me over about the first Deadpool movie,” he told Empire last month. “I want to deliver on what they did and at the same time hopefully expand the universe.”

Deadpool 2 will hit theaters on June 1, 2018. Please consult your local moviehouse for the policy on chimichanga carry-in in advance.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

