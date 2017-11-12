Disney/Lucasfilm

Who knew the Millennium Falcon had such a crummy stealth mode?

An appearance from the celebrated Star Wars craft is rarely an unwelcome sight for franchise obsessives, but fans have been a bit puzzled lately by Disney’s hiding place for Han and Chewie’s ride. The Millennium Falcon, which is expected to pop up in the upcoming Ron Howard helmed Han Solo adventure, was spotted in some rather no frills surroundings on Google Maps. Twitter user Kevin Beaumont spotted the vehicle at Longcross Studios in the U.K.

“Lol Disney tried to hide the Millennium Falcon by surrounding it with shipping containers.” wrote Beaumont. “Also, it’s on Google Maps.”

Lol Disney tried to hide the Millennium Falcon by surrounding it with shipping containers. Also, it’s on Google Maps. https://t.co/LgerDntmKQ pic.twitter.com/SfuYkmHJbl — Kevin Beaumont 🤨 (@GossiTheDog) November 9, 2017

The not-so-hidden Millennium Falcon is still there on Google Maps if you’d like to take a gander. Of course, there’s always a chance it might be an image of the Murder Trap™ built for a gritty Nanny McPhee reboot, so grain of salt and all that.

This isn’t the first time fans have stumbled onto “hidden” Star Wars business. Heck, it’s not even the first time the Millennium Falcon has been “found.” In 2016, an urban explorer group came across the Episode VIII set and found the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy in their midst. Meanwhile the only movie thing I can find around my place is the dead bird from Dumb & Dumber and I’m reasonably sure at this stage it’s not the same bird.

(Via Travel + Leisure)