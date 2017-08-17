Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

As we inch closer to Thor: Ragnarok’s November 3rd release date, each new piece of information and every fresh Jeff Goldblum revelation adds to the expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe mythos. We’re heading straight for Infinity War, and the first step in the journey that will shift the Avengers, Spider-Man and Marvel as a whole into the next phase starts on Asgard.

Now, in a brief appearance in the latest Thor: Ragnarok international trailer (replete with awesome and intense Japanese announcers like it’s a Pride fight), Doctor Strange appears out of whatever dimension he was residing in to deliver a cryptic message to the Crown Prince of Asgard: “There’s a great change in your future. Destiny has dire plans for you.”

Then Thor (probably) runs his fingers through his new haircut and says: “I have dire plans for destiny.”

We see a few new shots of what’s already been clearly laid out in Comic-Con and in previous trailers: Asgard is getting blown to hell and Thor and Hulk battle in an arena while thousands of intergalactic fight fans cheer on. The real question here is if we’ve seen just about all of Doc Strange’s appearance in Ragnarok. Is he going to show up just to rally Thor and Hulk, to lead them on a path to Thanos?