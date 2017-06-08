Lucasfilm

Donald Glover never got his chance to play Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man (which, in retrospect, is probably a good thing), but he’s since been cast as another iconic pop culture character: Lando Calrissian. The “Redbone” singer, who’s planning to retire his Childish Gambino alter-ego, will portray the smooth-talking smuggler in Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s still-untitled Han Solo spinoff movie. Glover was drawn to the part, because, well, it’s Lando [Ugnaught word for “Motherf*cking”] Calrissian. He’s smooth, suave, and hangs out with a bald dude with a GameBoy wrapped around his head.

No wonder Lando is “a lot of people’s favorite character,” according to Glover.

“He was my favorite character, too,” the Community star said. “I grew up on Star Wars. It’s just cool to see him again. I feel like people like him ’cause he has a lot of style, but also he’s a complicated character in this world. I think even Han isn’t as complicated as Lando is. From the first time you meet him, you don’t know whether to trust him or not, and you’re constantly not knowing whether to trust him. I like that about him.” Glover added, “I’ve learned a lot about this character, so it’s actually been really fulfilling and nice to just turn off everything else and focus on just being someone.”

Lando truly belongs among the clouds, er, in the Han Solo movie.

(Via Deadline)