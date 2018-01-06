FXX

There have been plenty of rumors of trouble behind the scenes of the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story, between fake promotional material surfacing online and replacing original directors Christopher Miller and Phil Lord with a more seasoned alternative, Ron Howard. This is hardly the first time there’s been creative drama behind the scenes of a Star Wars film — Rogue One went through extensive reshoots — but fans were still anxious as to what all these changes would mean for the finished project.

However, if Lando Calrissian is to be believed, fans should probably unclench a bit. During the Television Critics Association panel for the upcoming season of Atlanta, Donald Glover explained that the directorial transition wasn’t as traumatic as many had believed.

“It didn’t really [change]. I think we were never faced with anything like that and he did a good job of coming in and didn’t want us to change what we were doing at all. He wanted us to be comfortable with our vision.”

Glover also stressed that the reshoots were not as extensive as previously reported, at least with his scenes. From the sounds of things, Star Wars is a walk in the park after projects like Atlanta and his Childish Gambino musical persona.

“This is the first time in a long time, I was just acting. Most of the time, I have to write or do music. This time I woke up and got to be somebody else and the stress wasn’t there for me.”

While he played expectedly close to the chest with details, Glover did hint at a never before seen shot that Howard orchestrated for Solo.

“I remember going on set one of the first times, he was like, ‘Yeah, I want to follow you onto the Millennium Falcon and do this thing.’ I was like, ‘I don’t think I’ve ever seen the outside go into the inside.’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, no one’s ever done that shot.’ As a fan I was like yeah, I was really excited. I know there’s been a lot of talk in the press about this movie but for me anyway, it was a dream and also it looks really cool to me.”

Let’s at least withhold judgment until we see a trailer.

(Via Deadline, /Film)