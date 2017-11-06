HBO

Jason Momoa hasn’t been on Game of Thrones since season two, but he’s still Emilia Clarke’s sun and stars. The Justice League star is still an avid fan of the “greatest show on earth,” as he called Thrones on Instagram. He’s particularly obsessed with any scene involving the Mother of Dragons, for obvious reasons. “Hahahahahahahahahahahhhahaha. I love GOT. Don’t f*ck with my boo,” Momoa wrote after one fiery scene. “Hahahahahahahahah @emilia_clarke love u.” In another post, he called “mama” a “badass.”

Momoa and Clarke, who previously reunited at Paris Fashion Week (tattered robes are so in this year), met up once again in London over the weekend. “Crazy mad insane LOVE for this queen it’s truly like bubbles of giggles are in our bellies when we are together,” he gushed. “It’s a shame we don’t get to see each other as much as we would like but when we do i feel like a f*cking KHAL love u @emilia_clarke always forever.” As if hanging out with the woman who walks through freaking fire wasn’t awesome enough, Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot, who’s in Justice League with Momoa, was also there.