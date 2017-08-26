Etta Candy Reminisces About Her Adventure With Diana Prince In This New ‘Wonder Woman’ Video

#Wonder Woman
08.26.17

As a DC character, Etta Candy doesn’t really have an enormous stack of Wonder Woman comics she can pull from to reminisce about her big cinematic adventure with Diana Prince. Thankfully, Etta knows how to keep a scrapbook and share a story.

Lucy Davis reprises her work as Steve Trevor’s scene-stealing in a new promo video that presents the events of Wonder Woman from Etta Candy’s perspective. It’s mostly just a fantastic opportunity to relive the thrills of the movie with some quality Candy commentary tucked into things for good measure.

“Diana brought with her some mementos from home… A sword and shield!” notes Candy looking back at Wonder Woman’s weaponry. “I prefer a sensible handbag. Although to be honest, I can think of some uses for a magical glowing lasso.”

Speaking of Wonder Woman, director Patty Jenkins is confirmed to be helming the sequel and will be paid a pretty penny to do so. (As she should, considering the original’s insane box office haul.) Audiences won’t have to wait until 2019 for more of Gal Gabot as the American icon. Wonder Woman returns later this year (November 17) for the superhero combo effort Justice League. The film the above video is promoting gets its digital debut on August 29 and will be out on Blu-Ray on September 19.

