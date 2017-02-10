Marvel Entertainment



Star Wars has always been a wide-ranging series filled with bits of backstory and other detritus of the galaxy’s history. But since the acquisition by Disney, Lucasfilm has been leaning in hard with the lore, especially when it comes to the relationship between the Jedi, the Sith, and the Force. Ancient orders don’t just spring into the current timeline fully formed. They are built upon hidden intrigues and entire histories lost to the ages. I’ve spoken before about how Rogue One: A Star Wars Story touches on the deep lore surrounding the Jedi, but the nature of that film meant there wasn’t time to dig into the different factions that come to Jedha on pilgrimage, much less explore the ancient mysteries of Force wielders.

Which is why, I’m guessing, Star Wars invented Doctor Aphra. If you’re not familiar with the character, Dr. Chelli Lona Aphra is an archaeologist of dubious ethics who got roped into assisting Vader in the Darth Vader comic by Kieron Gillen and Salvador Larroca. After that stint, Aphra now has her own stand-alone series, Doctor Aphra by Kieron Gillen and Kev Walker. Freed from the shackles of doing Vader’s bidding, the new series follows Aphra and her long-estranged father on a quest to discover the origins and ultimate fate of the Jedi splinter sect known as the Urdu Aspectu, who sought immortality. For lore nerds such as myself, learning about the history of the Jedi Order through combination of Indiana Jones and Tomb Raider is a heady mix. And that’s before you add in an ancient lost city of rebel Jedi (or rebel Sith, depending on which historical context clues you believe).

On March 8, 2017 Doctor Aphra #5 hits comic book shelves. Uproxx has an exclusive peek inside the pages of the Citadel. Who were these mysterious Force-wielders? And what happened to them?

Marvel Entertainment

Marvel Entertainment

Marvel Entertainment

Marvel Entertainment

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #5

KIERON GILLEN (W) • KEV WALKER (A)

Cover by Kamome Shirahama

VARIANT COVER BY JOE Quinones

Star Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by Marc Laming • Has Aphra actually found a lost ancient Jedi site?

• And if so, can she make it out with her life?

• And if so, will she be able to get a good price for it?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

BONUS!: Beginning in May, Doctor Aphra will team up with Luke Skywalker for the crossover event Star Wars: The Screaming Citadel. Which pretty much answers if Aphra and her father will find the Citadel, but still. You can read about the five-part series over at Marvel.com, but I wanted to take a moment to acknowledge this crossover because it’s the first time it occurred to me that Dr. Aphra could be the new-canon answer to Mara Jade. When Luke first meets Aphra, she is working for Vader and tries to kidnap him. But Aphra does have a conscience and a moral code. Throwing the two of them together in a gothic horror crossover event is just the kind of stress needed for a star-crossed romance to begin to blossom.

Marve

Basically, is Dr. Aphra Rey’s mom?