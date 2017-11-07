AMC

Flashpoint, the DCEU’s solo movie for The Flash (Ezra Miller), is likely to release in February or June of 2020, and it may co-star Wonder Woman, but the production hasn’t exactly been rushed. Two directors (Seth Grahame-Smith and Rick Fumayiwa) long ago departed the project, and a new director hasn’t been announced yet. We do know Kiersey Clemons will play Flash’s girlfriend Iris West and Billy Crudup will play his dad. Meanwhile, Jeffrey Dean Morgan has dodged questions about whether he’ll play Batman in Flashpoint‘s alternate universe timeline, but Ezra Miller would love to see him take up the cowl.

In an interview with Comic Book, Miller says of Morgan’s potential casting as Batman, “Oh, hell yeah. I think he’s amazing, and I think he would fall right into what is becoming a very, very serious ensemble of actors. I’m so excited about Kiersey Clemons. I’m so excited about Billy Crudup. I just couldn’t be more stoked about the names involved so far.”

In the Flashpoint comics, Flash goes back in time to try to save his mom but he wakes up in an alternate universe where he’s just Barry Allen, lacking superpowers, and the world is very different. The Justice League and Superman seem to have never existed, Bruce Wayne was killed (and his parents survived) during a robbery, Thomas Wayne became Batman, and Martha Wayne went full Joker.

In Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, Thomas and Martha Wayne were briefly (very briefly) portrayed by Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan, who currently play Negan and Maggie on The Walking Dead, respectively. If things line up, this means Morgan could be playing the alternate Batman, and Lauren Cohan could be an alternate Joker who already seems like a better option than some other Jokers.

A rumor has been going around, however, that Warner is waiting to see how critics and audiences respond to Justice League before moving forward with Flashpoint. Meet the Movie Press said Warner has slowed down their search for a director while they wait for reactions to Justice League. This rumor also seems to be plausible in light of a paywalled article at The Wall Street Journal, in which Warner president Toby Emmerich says they are “close to hiring” a director for Flashpoint. We don’t expect them to finalize a deal with a director or announce new cast members before Justice League opens November 17th.

(Via Comic Book, We Got This Covered, Meet the Movie Press, and The Wall Street Journal)