‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald’ Has Revealed Its Cast And Title

11.16.17

Warner Bros. today announced the new title for Fantastic Beasts 2. The film is titled Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and the cast includes returning stars Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, Katherine Waterston as Tina, Alison Sudol as Queenie, Dan Fogler as Jacob, and Ezra Miller as Creedence, as well as some new to the series like Zoë Kravitz as Leta Lestrange and Callum Turner as Newt’s brother Theseus, and Claudia Kim as an as yet unrevealed character. But the biggest news is our first look at Jude Law as a young Albus Dumbledore (insert all your Young Pope jokes here) and Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald, the titular character and a, shall we say, interesting choice for a title role given current events surrounding abuse and harassment.

For those not in the Potterverse know, Gellert Grindelwald was introduced as a Big Bad from Dumbledore’s younger days, expelled from the Durmstrang Institute for “twisted experiments.” He later tried to form a wizard-based hierarchy to subjugate Muggles. After viewers of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them discovered that Percival Graves (Colin Farrell) was actually Grindelwald in disguise the whole time, he was ultimately caught and imprisoned. The sequel seems to be picking up where the first entry left off, teaming up Dumbledore with Newt Scamander to help stop Grindelwald.

The internet, as is its way, has thoughts, most of them decidedly Depp-centric with a beautiful dash of Colin Farrell, as well as a few other very interesting casting choices.

Also, points for the glow-up, Ezra Miller.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will be released November 16, 2018.

