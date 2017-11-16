In one year, return to the Wizarding World with Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. #MagicInProgress #FantasticBeasts pic.twitter.com/8aWj8xhGj5 — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) November 16, 2017

Warner Bros. today announced the new title for Fantastic Beasts 2. The film is titled Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and the cast includes returning stars Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, Katherine Waterston as Tina, Alison Sudol as Queenie, Dan Fogler as Jacob, and Ezra Miller as Creedence, as well as some new to the series like Zoë Kravitz as Leta Lestrange and Callum Turner as Newt’s brother Theseus, and Claudia Kim as an as yet unrevealed character. But the biggest news is our first look at Jude Law as a young Albus Dumbledore (insert all your Young Pope jokes here) and Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald, the titular character and a, shall we say, interesting choice for a title role given current events surrounding abuse and harassment.

For those not in the Potterverse know, Gellert Grindelwald was introduced as a Big Bad from Dumbledore’s younger days, expelled from the Durmstrang Institute for “twisted experiments.” He later tried to form a wizard-based hierarchy to subjugate Muggles. After viewers of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them discovered that Percival Graves (Colin Farrell) was actually Grindelwald in disguise the whole time, he was ultimately caught and imprisoned. The sequel seems to be picking up where the first entry left off, teaming up Dumbledore with Newt Scamander to help stop Grindelwald.

The internet, as is its way, has thoughts, most of them decidedly Depp-centric with a beautiful dash of Colin Farrell, as well as a few other very interesting casting choices.

look i know i haven't made a successful film franchise, or film, or vine video, but i really think this is the best idea i've ever had in my life and warner u can have it FOR FREE pic.twitter.com/YvpT66pSzS — Laura Bradley (@lpbradley) November 16, 2017

still not too late to hire Ridley Scott to replace Depp with Colin Farrell https://t.co/lG4GUKwOfI — e. oliver whitney (@CinemaBite) November 16, 2017

Also, points for the glow-up, Ezra Miller.

Freshman year vs. Senior Year pic.twitter.com/jyZPgLbizG — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) November 16, 2017

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will be released November 16, 2018.