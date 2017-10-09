‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Early Screening Reactions Have Arrived!

Marvel

Thor: Ragnarok won’t be cancelling the apocalypse until November 3rd, but some lucky critics got to attend an advance screening Sunday night, tweeting their initial reactions in the wee hours. Although full reviews are still under an embargo, the initial reactions still have us psyched about this movie like the early reactions to Spicer-Man: Homecoming and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 did.

People seemed to be in agreement that the film is “stupid silly fun” as well as “hilarious and weird and offbeat and retro and sublime,” and we were definitely intrigued about seeing “Cate Blanchett scene stealing, Jeff Goldblum Goldblum-ing.”

Quite a few people also praised Tessa Thompson’s turn as Valkyrie:

Thor: Ragnarok is just plain fun. It's hilarious from start to finish with quirky performances & exciting action. Tessa Thompson is the MVP. pic.twitter.com/7GyYG4IZZ5 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) October 9, 2017

All the new #ThorRagnarok characters are knockouts, but Tessa Thompson walks away with this movie. All hail Valkyrie. — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) October 9, 2017

No. 1 @TessaThompson_x is hands down the best part of #ThorRagnarok. She rocks. Hope she's New Avenger someday. Also Cate Blanchett has fun — Gregory Ellwood (@TheGregoryE) October 9, 2017