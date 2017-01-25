‘Flash,’ ‘Legends Of Tomorrow,’ And ‘Agents Of SHIELD’ Are All Back On This Week’s Geeky TV

Today marks geeky TV history. From 8pm ET until the local news, you can watch nothing but superheroes on broadcast TV, if you so desire. First off, The Flash is back this week, after a midseason finale that saw Barry (Grant Gustin) discover Iris (Candace Patton) gets stabbed by this season’s big bad, Savitar, in a potential future. That’s made Barry terrified that somehow he’ll cause that potential future to happen, not that changing the timestream ever stopped him before, so Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) steps in. That’s on the CW at 8pm EST.


Immediately after, Legends of Tomorrow returns. The midseason finale finally cleared up an important question, namely where former team leader Rip Hunter had gotten off to (the real answer being Arthur Darvill, the actor who plays him, had a commitment to the mystery series Broadchurch.) Turns out he’s been goofing off in ’60s LA, making movies and hanging out with starlets, so this reunion will probably involve him being called out for taking a vacation. We’ll find out tonight at 9pm ET on the CW.


Finally, if you haven’t had enough superheroes, you can hop networks, and universe, to Agents of SHIELD, where Agent May (Ming-Na Wen) has just discovered she’s really a robot, and Coulson (Clark Gregg) has discovered the “Inhuman” director of SHIELD is a fraud and is using that to blackmail him, because extortion is how you form strong emotional bonds in the SHIELD workplace. That’s at 10pm ET on ABC. We’ll be liveblogging that last, so join us, won’t you?

