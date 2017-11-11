Andrew Kreisberg, the executive Producer, showrunner, and co-developer behind The CW’s biggest DC Comics television series, including Arrow, Supergirl, and The Flash, has been suspended after several allegations of sexual harassment were brought to light at Warner Bros. TV Group. At least fifteen women and four men, all who have all worked with Kreisberg over the years, detailed the alleged harassment to Variety, all describing similar instances that included frequently touching without permission, asking for massages, and kissing women without consent. Variety adds that their sources described a “constant stream of sexualized comments about women’s appearances, their clothes, and their perceived desirability.”

Kreisberg responded to the allegations in a statement to Variety, denying that his actions were sexualized or meant to be harassment:

“I have made comments on women’s appearances and clothes in my capacity as an executive producer, but they were not sexualized. Like many people, I have given someone a non-sexual hug or kiss on the cheek.” He denies that any inappropriate touching or massages occurred…

“I have proudly mentored both male and female colleagues for many years. But never in what I believe to be an unwanted way and certainly never in a sexual way”