Fox

Fox is hoping you still have a ravenous appetite for superhero fare. According to a new report, the studio is banking on the continued box office pull of comic book movies in a big way.

Exhibitor Relations is reporting that Fox has selected six dates for six untitled Marvel movies all set to premiere between 2019 and 2021. In the updated release schedule the motion pictures would come after the already lined-up 2018 offerings New Mutants, Deadpool 2 and X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Fox is all-in with Marvel setting new dates for UNTITLED FOX MARVEL flicks: 6/7/19, 11/22/19, 3/13/20, 6/26/20,10/2/20 & 3/5/21. — Exhibitor Relations (@ERCboxoffice) June 30, 2017

So what comes next? Well, it’s hard to say what will pop up. Those dates could include a few down the line sequels (like Deadpool 3), maybe a spin-off or two, plus there’s always the threat of another Fantastic Four reboot at any moment. If you’ve been holding a candle for the seemingly doomed Channing Tatum fronted Gambit movie, those dates will either give you hope or drive you to the brink of frustrated madness.

One near lock to appear in that mysterious Fox six-pack is the already planned X-Force film that’ll feature Deadpool and Cable forming a lovable R-rated action duo. That seems to fit the timeline pretty reasonably. As for the other untitled projects in that wave? It’s a mystery, but at least a fun one to BS about while speculating with your friends.

(Via ScreenCrush)