DC

Wonder Woman is the rare blockbuster that was a hit at the box office and among critics. The superhero film, from director Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot, was the third highest-grossing movie of 2017 and sports a 92% “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes; there’s even some Oscar buzz swirling for Jenkins. But not everyone is a fan. James Cameron, who’s no stranger to strong female characters, criticized the “self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood’s been doing over Wonder Woman,” and called the movie a “step backwards.”

Jenkins corrected Cameron’s “misguided” comments (“[His] inability to understand what Wonder Woman is, or stands for, to women all over the world is unsurprising as, though he is a great filmmaker, he is not a woman,” she wrote), as did the original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter. But Gadot has remained quiet on the issue, at least until she was asked about it by EW. And even then, her silence said more than “STFU James Cameron” ever could.

I didn’t want to give him the stage. First of all, I’m a big fan of his work. His movies are great. He was very innovative in many things that he did, and I’ve got nothing but great things to say about the creative and professional side of his work. When it happened, the timing of when it happened, he was promoting another movie of his. It was like he was looking for publicity and I just didn’t want to give him the stage. (Via)

In other words, Cameron tried to get attention, and Gadot wouldn’t give it to him. There goes her shot at starring in Avatar 32. I think she’ll be fine.

(Via EW)

