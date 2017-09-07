Gal Gadot Was The Runner-Up To Play Furiosa In ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’

Warner Bros.

Before she was the star of a terrific, highly-successful blockbuster that annoyed a lot of man-babies, Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot was nearly cast in a… terrific, highly-successful blockbuster that annoyed a lot of man-babies. The actress told the Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast that she was the “runner-up” to play Imperator Furiosa in the Best Picture-nominated Mad Max: Fury Road, a role that instead went to Charlize Theron.

“I had so many almosts for big, great things,” Gadot explained. “But I was never big enough of a name. It was always me and the big name [actress]. By then, I was married and I already had my first daughter, and going back and forth from Israel, and dragging everyone with me, and trying and feeling the pressure of, I’m coming here, now I’ve gotta book something! I’ve gotta get a role in something.” There are no hard feelings between Gadot and Theron, though. “Charlize, I love,” she added. “It’s funny, because we have Patty Jenkins in common.” Jenkins directed Theron in Monster, which earned her an Oscar nomination (and win), and Gadot in Wonder Woman, which could.

That’s not where the connections end, though. Gadot and Theron are both members of the Fast and the Furious family, although only the latter’s character is still alive. Gadot can’t catch a break with Theron, can she?

