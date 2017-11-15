WARNER BROS.

Page Six reported that Gal Gadot was threatening to pull out of Wonder Woman 2 if Brett Ratner, who’s been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women, and his RatPac-Dune Entertainment production company were involved with the project. Well, things are both more and less complicated than that: less, because Ratner already wasn’t going to be involved due to an expiring deal; more, because now Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins are going to have spend the next month answering questions about the guy who’s favorite novel is The Big Butt Book.

When asked by Today anchor Savannah Guthrie about the report, Gadot responded, “Everyone knew what was the right thing to do, but there was nothing for me to actually come and say, ’cause it was already done before this article came out, you know?” She continued, “So, at the end of the day, a lot has been written about my views and the way that I feel, and everyone knows the way that I feel because I’m not hiding anything. But the truth is, there’s so many people involved in making this movie, it’s not just me, and they all echoed the same sentiments. You know what I mean?”

Gadot, who confirmed there was “nothing for me to actually come and say, because it was already done before this article came out,” also told GQ in a wonderful profile that she doesn’t want to play Wonder Woman forever. “It’s funny, ’cause I feel like I’m just in my beginning,” she said. “After ten years [of acting], now I’m starting.” That does not give Gisele the respect she deserves.

November 15, 2017

