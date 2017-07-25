Wonder Woman Facts You Should Know | HitFix

Gal Gadot Caps Off A Triumphant Comic-Con Experience By Comforting This Crying ‘Wonder Woman’ Fan

07.25.17

Wonder Woman is officially the biggest movie of the summer after this weekend and is the second biggest movie of the year. Critical praise, fan approval, and excitement for a brighter turn for the DCEU launched Gal Gadot’s take on the Amazon princess to the top of the Warner Bros. heap, outperforming both of its predecessors and positioning Wonder Woman for a more central position in the build for Justice League.

But that’s far from the only reason the movie, character, and Gadot herself have become important for some fans. As one encounter shows from the autograph signings at Comic-Con on Saturday, a young Wonder Woman fan approached Gadot at the signing table and started to cry. It was caught on camera and could easily be called the moment that Gal Gadot truly became Wonder Woman for some people. It’s small, but it’s enough to propel her into that Christopher Reeve territory, making her an icon instead of just the latest actress to play the role.

The girl is the daughter of author Christine Keller, who wrote The Adventures of Danica Dreamer and confirmed the meeting on Twitter:

