Game of Thrones has always been a bloodbath (over 150,000 deaths, and that doesn’t even include last season), but things are going to be extra bloody in season eight. It’s the HBO show’s final batch of episodes before disappearing forever, or at least until the prequel series (singular or plural) premieres, and the actors can sense the difference between this season and previous ones.

“There is a slightly different atmosphere on set,” Ben Crompton, who plays Night’s Watch member Dolorous Edd, told Metro. “In previous seasons, whether you survived that series or not, you knew the show was continuing. Now whether you survive or not, it’s coming to an end. It’s something I’m very proud of. To be honest, there’s so much work to be done, you can’t really have time to sit down and get nostalgic yet.” I’d be proud if I outlived Wun Wun, too.

Compton also described how paranoid everyone on set is.

“Apart from being contractually obliged not to say anything, [the cast has] a real affection for the show. We were filming the other week and there seemed to be something flying above. Everyone was suddenly going, ‘Is that a drone? Is that a drone?’ It turned out it was from the SFX department on the other side of the set trying something out. But there was just this moment there thinking, don’t let there be any spoilers or anything, just let it happen.” (Via)

Good thing they figured out the drone’s identity before anyone threw a tennis ball at it. It’s not as effective as a fire-breathing dragon, but it’ll do.

