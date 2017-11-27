The Most-Hated House On ‘Game Of Thrones’ Might Be Returning In Season 8

#Game of Thrones
Senior Pop Culture Editor
11.27.17

HBO

Unlike the Lannisters, whose family tree includes some of the most complex characters on Game of Thrones, and the Boltons, who have the best sigil, there’s nothing redeeming about House Frey. You don’t love to hate them; you simply hate them. That’s what made the season six finale and season seven premiere so cathartic: Arya Stark murdered Walder Frey, who helped orchestrate the Red Wedding against her family, and his boys Black Walder and Lothar (ruining pie in the promise) before poisoning and killing his other sons.

The former-No One spared Frey’s wives and handmaidens, but left them with a message: “When people ask you what happened here, tell them the North remembers. Tell them winter came for House Frey.” Yeah, about that…

According to her resume, actress Danielle Galligan will be playing a character named “Sarra” in a season eight episode directed by David Nutter. The only instance of the name Sarra appearing in A Song of Ice and Fire is Sarra Frey, one of Walder Frey’s countless granddaughters. (Via)

Sarra actually appeared in season three’s “The Rains of Castamere,” as one of the girls Walder offers to Robb Stark (“You could’ve had either… could’ve had both, for all I care”), but it’s not like Game of Thrones hasn’t re-cast a character before. Also, Galligan’s skills highlight that she’s “certified [in] rapier & dagger,” so could she be trying to get revenge against Arya for her dead grandfather?

Hopefully Sansa hired better guards for Winterfell than these bumbling fools.

(Via Watchers on the Wall)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSARYA STARKgame of throneswalder frey

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP