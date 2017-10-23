HBO

The final episode of Game of Thrones won’t air on HBO until sometime in 2019, but it’s already making people cry. Specifically, Kit Harington (of course it was Jon Snow; he’s a puddle of tears in a fuzzy black coat), who opened up about the much-anticipated series finale on BBC’s The One Show.

“We had a read through last week in fact, so I know everything now,” he said, referring to the same table read that Liam Cunningham previously mention. “I cried at the end. You have to remember that eight years of it… No one really cares about it more than us.” (Well, them, and Gaztelugatxe’s tourism board.)

Harington continued, “It’s been an institution longer than any other institution I’ve been in, school, drama school, anything. I get a bit weepy thinking about it. It’s going to be a strange year saying goodbye to everyone and having last scenes with this person and that person. Not only you’re attached to it, loads of people around the world are attached to it.” Game of Thrones is where Kit Harington became a household name, met his girlfriend/soon-to-be wife, and earned an Emmy nomination.

The hair and “Bieber-like fame” were small prices to pay.