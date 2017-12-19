HBO

If HBO could hire the Kingsguard to protect the scripts for the final season of Game of Thrones, they would. Instead, they’re relying on digital copies and filming multiple endings. “I know in Game of Thrones, the ending, they’re going to shoot multiple versions so that nobody really know what happens,” said HBO’s president of original programming Casey Bloys. “They’re going to shoot multiple versions so that there’s no real definitive answer until the end.”

In an interview with the Telegraph, Emilia Clarke discussed the great lengths HBO is going to avoid Thrones spoilers. “We have a very strict social-media ban this year because people need to stop spoiling it for everyone,” she said. “It’s really frustrating.” Clarke added, “They’ve written a number of different endings,’ she says. ‘So none of the cast know what the actual ending is. If there’s ever a leak of any kind, don’t believe it because it’s probably not true.'”

The “multiple endings” angle is a smart one to play. If it’s true, then no one will know which ending is real; if it’s not (Thrones is an expensive enough show without intentionally duplicitous footage), there’s a natural hesitation to assume that anything that leaks is fake. Littlefinger would be proud of HBO’s deceit.

(Via the Telegraph)