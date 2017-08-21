HBO

WARNING: MASSIVE SPOILERS FOR GAME OF THRONES THROUGH ‘BEYOND THE WALL’ INSIDE.

Despite having plot holes big enough to ride Drogon through, the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones’ seventh season still managed to shock audiences the world over in the final moments. With the look of boredom most people reserve for filling up their gas tank or making morning coffee, the Night King casually dropped Dany’s dragon Viserion. In retrospect, we all should’ve seen it coming. Game of Thrones was dropping some pretty major hints that not everyone was going to make it out of the Lands Beyond Winter. Tyrion reminding Dany that all it takes is one arrow to strike true, Dany saying heroes just get themselves (or others) killed, the zombie bear (zombear) appearing to establish the Night King can also bring animals other than horses back from the dead. The red flags were everywhere.

But all hope is not lost.