Netflix shows no signs of slowing down with their original content, in what I can only assume is an effort to undermine cable and network television. How can audiences have time to watch a single episode of a show once per week when there are hundreds of episodes to binge watch at once on Netflix? Diabolical, really.

One of their latest outings is Girlboss, from Charlize Theron’s Denver & Delilah production company, arriving on April 21, 2017. Starring Britt Robertson (Tomorrowland) and Ellie Reed (Two Broke Girls), the thirteen episode show is based on the New York Times best-selling autobiography #Girlboss, which follows the atmospheric rise of Sophia Amoruso and her Nasty Gal e-commerce fashion empire. The adaption is written by 30 Rock and Pitch Perfect veteran Kay Cannon, who also serves a co-executive producer with Amoruso.

IMDB serves up this snippet of plot synopsis:

Sophia, an anarchist misfit, discovers a passion for fashion, becoming an unlikely businesswoman in the process. As her business grows, however, she has to learn to cope with life as her own boss.

The timing of Girlboss is interesting, as Amoruso and Nasty Gal are currently embroiled in numerous lawsuits and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in November of 2016. Among the lawsuits are those from three former employees laid off right before their maternity leave began and trademark infringement from the likes of Chanel and the Hell’s Angels. Whether or not the Netflix series will delve into the pitfalls of Nasty Gal or focus on the “wild child turned rogue businesswoman” angle remains to be seen. But with Amoruso as executive producer, it’s hard to imagine her allowing her empire to be seen in a negative light.