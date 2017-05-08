‘Godzilla: King Of The Monsters’ Begins Filming This Summer

Warner Bros/TOHO

I only remember two things about the 2014 reboot of Godzilla. That the giant moths just wanted some peace and quiet to procreate, and that Godzilla was inexplicably following Sam Worthington Jai Courtney Aaron-Taylor Johnson across the country. As with most films in the Godzilla franchise, the latest version ended with Godzilla heading into the ocean after becoming irritated at humanity’s lack of appreciation for his good works. Don’t call him the next time prehistoric moth monsters turn your metropolis into a sex dungeon.

Toho, Inc.

However, Godzilla did gross over $529 million worldwide on a budget of $160 million. Combined with the success of Kong: Skull Island and a Godzilla sequel was all but inevitable. Audiences need to see tiny King Kong climb Godzilla’s spinal spikes, dammit! Thus Godzilla: King of Monsters was greenlit and tentatively set for a 2019 release. The sequel will star Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel), Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights), Aisha Hinds (Underground), and O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton). Ken Watanabe also returns in his role as Dr. Ishiro Serizawa. The film will be director by Michal Dougherty (Krampus). Other than that, Legendary Studios has released little information about the sequel.

That doesn’t mean the information isn’t out there though. You just have to go looking. For example, thanks to Backstage.com, we now know filming will begin on Godzilla: King of the Monsters in July of 2017. Based on the casting call, it seems either Godzilla or another prehistoric monster will be terrorizing the film’s cast. Particularly a little girl who needs to be able to be “terrified” on cue. Perhaps the most interesting request though is for “Guatemalans of all shapes and sizes” to work as background extras in August. Godzilla kept the destruction to Japan, the Philippines, and the United States western seaboard. But with Godzilla sinking back into the sea off the coast of San Francisco, it’s possible the King of the Monsters merely swam south for the winter. Or perhaps another creature will appear in the Central American country; a new foe for Godzilla to battle on his whirlwind tour to meet King Kong.

Toho, Inc.

(Via Backstage)