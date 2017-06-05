‘Gotham’ Delivers A Double-Sized Finale On This Week’s Geeky TV

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If you’ve missed Gotham over the last couple of weeks, here’s the plot in a nutshell: Most of the cast has the rage virus. Most of the cast that doesn’t have the rage virus is dead or running from people who do have the rage virus. The Court of Owls is in disarray because they’re terrible at their jobs. Penguin and Riddler are feuding again. Oh, yeah, and Fish Mooney finally got off the couch and showed up! Throw in the rage virus bomb going off in Gotham and things are about to get crazier than they already are!

Gotham, in its third season, arguably took the crown as the most gleefully strange of all the DC shows, which when you consider that includes a show about a zombie solving murders by eating the brains of victims and, well, the entirely of Preacher says a lot. Gotham‘s great virtue and flaw is that it just can’t stop pushing, no matter what, and the result is something unique even in a era of peak TV, as Fox is finishing it off with an operatic two-parter.

And, despite the fact that clearly half the cast is being fed to the sharks, there’s a fourth season! How will the show ever get out of its current predicament? We’ll find out tonight at 8pm EST. Join us, won’t you?