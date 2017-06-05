‘Gotham’ Delivers A Double-Sized Finale On This Week’s Geeky TV

If you’ve missed Gotham over the last couple of weeks, here’s the plot in a nutshell: Most of the cast has the rage virus. Most of the cast that doesn’t have the rage virus is dead or running from people who do have the rage virus. The Court of Owls is in disarray because they’re terrible at their jobs. Penguin and Riddler are feuding again. Oh, yeah, and Fish Mooney finally got off the couch and showed up! Throw in the rage virus bomb going off in Gotham and things are about to get crazier than they already are!
Gotham, in its third season, arguably took the crown as the most gleefully strange of all the DC shows, which when you consider that includes a show about a zombie solving murders by eating the brains of victims and, well, the entirely of Preacher says a lot. Gotham‘s great virtue and flaw is that it just can’t stop pushing, no matter what, and the result is something unique even in a era of peak TV, as Fox is finishing it off with an operatic two-parter.
And, despite the fact that clearly half the cast is being fed to the sharks, there’s a fourth season! How will the show ever get out of its current predicament? We’ll find out tonight at 8pm EST. Join us, won’t you?
huh i kinda hoped they’d tease harley
Thanks to Dan for doing these liveblogs each year.
Cheers
Awww, thanks!
NOICE! Won’t interfere with the cw shows anymore
I am vengeance, I am the night, I am turtleneck man!
So season 4 is year zero
What else can they DO?
Bets it’s the clone?
They did not think they were getting a season four at all, did they.
So Barbara isnt dead either right?
Butch is Solomon Grundy. HELL YEAH!
God I hope this means he really is immortal and he’s just gonna keep beating ass.
WHAT. BUTCH IS GRUNDY?! REALLY?!
I am torn as to whether this is bullshit or yet another show of chutzpah.
Jim, I have to go shoot Deadpool 2. See you in 6 months.
“…And also Deadpool 2 they upped my salary by like $5 million, and we’ve got a kid to put through college, so.”
I wonder if it was always intended for “tabby” to be a mentor to cat woman or if it just worked out like that
They plan nothing on this show past the next two episodes.
Heh, inevitable. But still funny.
That’s not really an appropriate outfit for a sixteen-year-old.
I’m immortal now by the way.
Cue the bat crashing through the window.
“Wasn’t your fault?” UH YEAH IT WAS
A 90% cure rate? So 10% of the city is still rage-virusy?
Season 4 fodder
If you are not a notable comic book character your ass is grass.
Welp, that’s three!
Let Lee show up to join in.
Nobody can make a good relationship choice on this show.
Yeah, this conversation always goes well when you have it at gunpoint.
That’ll make a nice centerpiece at the new iceberg lounge
Until it inevitably thaws.
I know that was a joke but I could actually see that happening on this show.
YOU CALLED IT
I bow before your brillance.
Shouldn’t that be the other hand?
Damn, Penguin went the full Jabba.
Isn’t not killing Nygma the constant mistake you make?
OK, this spite fight is just getting ridiculous even by THIS show’s standards.
Looks like GCPD isn’t the only place that is going to need to do some hiring.
At this point the whole city’s just a wash.
Is this the officially designated pier for shooting people in the head?
Also that makes two. Both of whom were on the show from the get.
Awwwww, poor Butch.
Yeah
man everyones getting all in their feels in this episode
No kidding.
So I guess they’re both going to jail?
Oh you slick bastard, Bullock.
that voice was suspiciously harley esque
This is actually kind of heartbreaking, though, Poor Bullock.
“This is who I am!” Shouty? Yeah.
Aren’t sunglasses inherently suspicious at the moment?
Nygma: “You’ll never pull the trigger because of your emotional flaws.”
Also Nygma: Does not pull the trigger because of his emotional flaws.
Pengy and Nygma are the most dysfunctional couple on TV and they’re not even doin’ it.
Pengy, take off that silly ass hat.
She’s actually taller than Jim so every time they have a kissing scene he must be standing on a box.
100%.
Well that’s gonna end poorly.
Gordo, GO LOW
BRUCE YOU IDIOT
I like how Selina, dressed like that, can just stroll into a hospital.
She heard about Alfred. Did she ask Jeeves?
Gordo always takes the noble way out.
I feel like shes gonna turn on poor butch and pick barbara
Oh, she totally is.