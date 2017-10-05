‘Gotham’ Brings In The Gangsters On This Week’s Geeky TV

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last week on Gotham, Penguin basically privatized the city police force as gangsters, which apparently is a thing you can do in Gotham City because Gotham. Barbara was revealed to not quite be dead but perhaps a little addled, considering she’s trying to reconnect with all the people she, uh, tried to murder last season. Bruce got his butt kicked but got a new suit for his trouble, and Gordon decided to really lean into this whole gang war thing.

This episode will send Gordon to Miami, where he convinces Falcone to send back the worst, most dangerous, most feared member of the Falcone family: Sofia Falcone, who comic fans might remember from The Long Halloween and Dark Victory. Of course, there, she’s a giantess with huge shoulders and here she’s played by Teen Wolf‘s Crystal Reed, who is decidedly not, so we’re assuming they’re taking a few more liberties with the character beyond body type. Either that or we will have yet another lithe heavily armed femme fatale. Come on, guys, this show has like five of those. Shake it up.

Anyway, tonight will also see Bruce trying to save Selina, everybody angling for influence with Penguin, and we’re just assuming something bizarre will happen since this is Gotham we’re talking about. We’ll find out tonight, at 8pm EST on Fox. Join us, won’t you?