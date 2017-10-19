‘Gotham’ Sees War While ‘Arrow’ Digs In On This Week’s Geeky TV

#Open Discussion Thread #Gotham #Arrow #DC Comics
10.19.17 27 mins ago

First of all, apologies for last week: A technical glitch meant we didn’t have an open thread. Which was kind of a shame because last week’s Gotham was over the top even by this show’s standards. Alliances were forged and/or collapsed, Gordon faced moral struggles, and Bruce, uh, Bruce really needs to get over that cool knife he bought. It’s just a knife, kid. Focus more on the fact that you’re about to get your ass beat by Dr. Bashir. Leaving aside the fact that he might kill you, that’s also just excessively humiliating. We’ll find out how humiliating tonight at 8pm ET on Fox.

Then, we hop realities and learn Ollie may know more than he lets on:

After what little remains of the Starling City police department got killed in the premiere, Ollie’s got a bunch of problems on his hands, which he appears to solve mostly by mocking his fellow billionaire vigilantes. Word has gotten out that Ollie is maybe possibly the Green Arrow, and now he’s got to contain that while connecting with his son, figuring out his relationship with Felicity, and fighting Evil Fun Laurel, er, Black Siren. Oh, also his former buddies in the Russian mob are back in town. That’s tonight at 9pm on the CW. Join us, won’t you?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Open Discussion Thread#Gotham#Arrow#DC Comics
TAGSarrowDC COMICSgothamOPEN DISCUSSION THREAD

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 day ago
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP